AITUC seeks Tamil Nadu govt resolution against new labour codes

Published: 14th September 2022 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 01:25 AM

The members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) demonstrating in front of the LIC office on beach road in Thoothukudi. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) have urged the Tamil Nadu government not to implement the amended labour welfare acts of the Union government. In a protest, headed by District President A Balasingam, members sought the passing of a resolution similar to the one passed in the legislative assembly against the amended farm acts.

"The 44 labour welfare acts, enacted after several years of struggle, have been reduced to just four through amendments, which will only benefit the corporate. This has also diluted the importance of labourers' welfare and implementing it would hit the economy of the people." AITUC District General Secretary Krishnaraj said.

Further seeking a minimum salary of Rs 21,000 for employees in all departments, he said workers who have worked for 240 days in a year should be given permanent contracts. A pension of Rs 6,000 should be given for the workers registered under Employment Provident Fund (EPF). The hike in electricity bill, property tax and water tax should be cut.

