Coordination among all levels of govt machinery key to development: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday underscored the importance of coordinated functioning at all levels of the government—from ministers to the district administration. Reviewing the progress of schemes, he told secretaries of various departments, “I am in touch with you directly, and my office and ministers too are working with you. But I learn that there is a lack of coordination among ministers and officials in some departments.

“Similarly, in some other departments, coordination is lacking among the heads of the departments and the officers under them. This has caused delays and slackness in executing schemes. No department should have such a lack of coordination.”

Stalin said this was the fourth meeting of department secretaries he chaired since the DMK government assumed office. “Of the 1,680 announcements made in 2021-22, government orders (GOs) have been issued for 94% (1,580). Similarly, of the 1,634 announcements made this financial year (2022-23), GOs have been issued for 57% (937). I request that GOs be issued for the rest of the announcements by October 15,” he added.

Pointing out that there is a delay in executing certain schemes, the Chief Minister said this should be avoided. “We have to think before making a decision, but not remain thinking for too long. Though the government is facing financial constraints, funds should be allotted quickly for schemes that are a priority,” he said.

Pointing out that the media and public have criticised the functioning of certain departments, the Chief Minister said, “Secretaries of these departments should pay extra attention to avoid such criticism.”

He added that secretaries shouldn’t merely execute the orders they receive, but also convey their dream projects to the government and try to implement them. To ensure good governance, all departments should upload their data on the CM Dash Board immediately, Stalin said.

