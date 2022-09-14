Home States Tamil Nadu

Districts in Tamil Nadu to begin breakfast scheme on September 16 

Stalin had earlier announced that breakfast would be provided to elementary schoolchildren via local bodies.

Published: 14th September 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mid day meals

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has asked Collectors to kick-start the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren in districts in the presence of ministers and other elected representatives on September 16, a day after CM MK Stalin inaugurates it in Madurai on September 15.

It has asked Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Karur Collectors to choose rural schools for the inaugural event and told Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Erode and The Nilgiris Collectors to prioritise schools in hilly areas for the same. In other schools, local body representatives can inaugurate the scheme in the presence of school management committees and important personalities. The PA to the collector (nutritious noon-meal programme) and revenue officials should oversee preparations for the events.

Stalin had earlier announced that breakfast would be provided to elementary schoolchildren via local bodies. The scheme will be implemented through the commissioner of the Chennai corporation, director of municipal administration, and managing director of TN Women Development Corporation at 1,545 schools in the first phase at Rs 33.56 crore. About 1.14 lakh students will benefit.

It would encompass 36 Chennai corporation schools, 381 schools in other corporations, 163 schools in municipalities, 728 schools in taluks, and 237 schools in hilly areas. Schools should try to give millet-based food at least two days a week. Each student will be provided 150-200 grams of food cooked with vegetables and 15mg of sambar.

Fund allocation
 Chennai Corporation Rs 1.66 crore
 Municipal administration director Rs 15.43 crore
 MD of Women Development Corporation Rs 14.82 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Schoolchildren Breakfast scheme Stalin
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp