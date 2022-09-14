Districts in Tamil Nadu to begin breakfast scheme on September 16 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has asked Collectors to kick-start the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren in districts in the presence of ministers and other elected representatives on September 16, a day after CM MK Stalin inaugurates it in Madurai on September 15.

It has asked Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Karur Collectors to choose rural schools for the inaugural event and told Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Erode and The Nilgiris Collectors to prioritise schools in hilly areas for the same. In other schools, local body representatives can inaugurate the scheme in the presence of school management committees and important personalities. The PA to the collector (nutritious noon-meal programme) and revenue officials should oversee preparations for the events.

Stalin had earlier announced that breakfast would be provided to elementary schoolchildren via local bodies. The scheme will be implemented through the commissioner of the Chennai corporation, director of municipal administration, and managing director of TN Women Development Corporation at 1,545 schools in the first phase at Rs 33.56 crore. About 1.14 lakh students will benefit.

It would encompass 36 Chennai corporation schools, 381 schools in other corporations, 163 schools in municipalities, 728 schools in taluks, and 237 schools in hilly areas. Schools should try to give millet-based food at least two days a week. Each student will be provided 150-200 grams of food cooked with vegetables and 15mg of sambar.

Fund allocation

Chennai Corporation Rs 1.66 crore

Municipal administration director Rs 15.43 crore

MD of Women Development Corporation Rs 14.82 crore

CHENNAI: The State government has asked Collectors to kick-start the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren in districts in the presence of ministers and other elected representatives on September 16, a day after CM MK Stalin inaugurates it in Madurai on September 15. It has asked Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Karur Collectors to choose rural schools for the inaugural event and told Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Erode and The Nilgiris Collectors to prioritise schools in hilly areas for the same. In other schools, local body representatives can inaugurate the scheme in the presence of school management committees and important personalities. The PA to the collector (nutritious noon-meal programme) and revenue officials should oversee preparations for the events. Stalin had earlier announced that breakfast would be provided to elementary schoolchildren via local bodies. The scheme will be implemented through the commissioner of the Chennai corporation, director of municipal administration, and managing director of TN Women Development Corporation at 1,545 schools in the first phase at Rs 33.56 crore. About 1.14 lakh students will benefit. It would encompass 36 Chennai corporation schools, 381 schools in other corporations, 163 schools in municipalities, 728 schools in taluks, and 237 schools in hilly areas. Schools should try to give millet-based food at least two days a week. Each student will be provided 150-200 grams of food cooked with vegetables and 15mg of sambar. Fund allocation Chennai Corporation Rs 1.66 crore Municipal administration director Rs 15.43 crore MD of Women Development Corporation Rs 14.82 crore