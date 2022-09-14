Madurai retired railway officer's Ikigai of living one hundred years

By Express News Service

MADURAI: 'May you live for a 100 years' is a wish many would receive on their birthdays. For S Sundarrajan, who touched the century mark on Tuesday, the wish turned into a reality only because he dedicated his life to healthy habits. The retired railway employee says the secret for a long life is to live it 'simple'.

"Less food, reading books, going for walks and carnatic music have helped me foster a peaceful mind. I underwent a surgery on my right leg four months ago. Doctors were hesitant to perform the surgery initially, but I am free from comorbidities owing to my habits. After retirement, I spend a lot of time in the library. Kalki's 'Ponniyin Selvan' is my favourite novel. I am also interested in Devan and Varalotty Rengasamy's writings," he added.

The 100-year-old man started serving in the railways at the age of 20, in 1942. At the time of retirement, he worked as a booking officer in Madurai Division of Southern Railway. As a token of appreciation, the Southern Railway will provide him with a full pension of Rs 40,000.

His eldest son S Srinivasan (67) feels his career in banking was successful as he imbibed good qualities from his father. "After my mother's demise, he used to do all of his work on his own. Even now, he wakes up at 5 am and sleeps at 9 pm. Even at this age, he does not have blood pressure, sugar. He is also a keen observer of the stock market," he said.

