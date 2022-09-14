Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai retired railway officer's Ikigai of living one hundred years

Doctors were hesitant to perform the surgery initially, but I am free from comorbidities owing to my habits.

Published: 14th September 2022 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

The 100-year-old man started serving in the railways at the age of 20, in 1942.

The 100-year-old man started serving in the railways at the age of 20, in 1942.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: 'May you live for a 100 years' is a wish many would receive on their birthdays. For S Sundarrajan, who touched the century mark on Tuesday, the wish turned into a reality only because he dedicated his life to healthy habits. The retired railway employee says the secret for a long life is to live it 'simple'.

"Less food, reading books, going for walks and carnatic music have helped me foster a peaceful mind. I underwent a surgery on my right leg four months ago. Doctors were hesitant to perform the surgery initially, but I am free from comorbidities owing to my habits. After retirement, I spend a lot of time in the library. Kalki's 'Ponniyin Selvan' is my favourite novel. I am also interested in Devan and Varalotty Rengasamy's writings," he added.

The 100-year-old man started serving in the railways at the age of 20, in 1942. At the time of retirement, he worked as a booking officer in Madurai Division of Southern Railway. As a token of appreciation, the Southern Railway will provide him with a full pension of Rs 40,000.    

His eldest son S Srinivasan (67) feels his career in banking was successful as he imbibed good qualities from his father. "After my mother's demise, he used to do all of his work on his own. Even now, he wakes up at 5 am and sleeps at 9 pm. Even at this age, he does not have blood pressure, sugar. He is also a keen observer of the stock market," he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway officer Ponniyn Selvan Kalki
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp