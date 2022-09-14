Ramnad farmers seek Geographical Indication tag from TN govt for 'Mundu Chilli'

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the 'Mundu Chilli' variety being one of the most widely cultivated horticultural crops in the district, farmers here want the State government to take steps to accord it a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. According to the horticulture department, various varieties of chillies are grown in about 14,998 hectares of land in the district, and of them, the 'Mundu Chilli' (also known as Ramanathapuram Mundu) is the most famed. Speaking to TNIE, deputy director of horticulture department Nagaraja said 'Mundu Chilli' is a drought-resistant crop and requires less cultivation efforts.

Renowned for its strong spiciness and increased Scoville heat units, the 'Mundu Chilli' has decent demand in the local markets, and also in neighbouring states. "Its supply to the market declined this year following the harvest season in August, but its price witnessed no change in the market. So, the government should take up measures to promote the crop and provide opportunities for chilli export. Though we have been repeatedly demanding the authorities to accord 'Mundu Chilli' the GI tag, no action has been taken yet," the farmers said.

Bakkiyanathan, a farmer from Ramanathapuram district, said, "Even as farmers are able to get a decent average profit of Rs 40,000 per acre, the product's price doesn't increase even when the supply is low. But, with a GI tag to its name, the chilli will get recognised even in international markets and the farmers will receive much higher profits."

He also urged the State government to construct an exclusive cold storage facility in the district for the preservation of harvested chilli. "Also, considering the welfare of the farmers here, the government could also procure this crop at decent prices," Bakkiyanathan added.

