Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board notifies new rules to check sewage disposal

Solid waste shall be properly collected and managed as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and banned single use plastic shall not be used on the premises, the release added.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board office in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will levy fine and also take action against discharge of untreated sewage on road sides, in water bodies, and other public spaces through tanker lorries. The vehicle will be seized and legal action will be taken against the owner of the vehicle owner as well as residents of buildings from where the sewage was collected, according to press release by the board on Tuesday.

All construction projects, including multi-storied apartments, IT parks, commercial establishments, having a built-up area more than 20,000 sq.m. should get consent from TNPCB under the Water (P&CP) Act, 1974, and Air (P&CP) Act, 1981. The consent should be renewed regularly and the facility should be operated with valid TNPCB consent.

Construction projects with built-up area less than 20,000 sq.m., having sewage treatment plant, should get consent of TNPCB to monitor the operation of such plants. The treated sewage shall be recycled and used as per consent order conditions. They should also provide an online system to monitor the treated sewage and link the same to CPCB and TNPCB’s water quality watch server, the release said.

In case of residential apartment complexes, where the promoter has handed over the building to the owners association, the association shall apply and get TNPCB consent and renew it regularly, the release added.

Solid waste shall be properly collected and managed as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and banned single use plastic shall not be used on the premises, the release added.TNPCB officials will conduct surprise inspections and in case of any violations, action will be taken to close the premises, disconnection of power supply and even seal it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Solid Waste Management Rules
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp