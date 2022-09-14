Tax assessment delayed, ‘Idli Patti’ of Vadivalampalayam yet to move into her new house

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Moved by her selfless service, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra gifted a house to Kamalathal (85), fondly known as ‘Idli Patti’, of Vadivalampalayam in May. But she is yet to move in there because the new house does not have water or electricity connection as officials are yet to assess tax for the house and issue the documents.

After news about Kamalathal, who sells idlis for Rs 1 each to marginalized sections of people, went viral many people came forward to help her. Some people gave her free LPG cylinders so that she could shift from firewood cooking.

Mahindra heard about her, and announced that he would gift her a house in the village along with a kitchen. A land measuring 2 cents was purchased in her name and the construction of the house started in January this year. Company officials handed over keys of the house in May.

TNIE visited her on Tuesday, and found she was living in the old tiled-roof house. “I was told that it will take some more time to get water and electricity connection for the new house. As I don’t have the tax bill, the electricity connection to the house is getting delayed. I don’t know why the tax assessment for the house is getting delayed.”

When contacted, executive officer of Pooluvapatti town panchayat Palaniyappan, under which Vadivelampalayam comes, said, “The property tax revision process for town panchayats is going on across the State for the last four months due to which tax is yet to be levied for her house. It will be completed in the next few days.”

