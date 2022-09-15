Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin launches SIRPI scheme in 100 schools

The chief minister also administered a pledge to SIRPI volunteers and handed over appointment orders to nodal officers.

Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with a student during the launch of the SIRPI scheme, initiated at a cost of `4.25 crore, in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: A year after promising a special programme for school students, to inculcate discipline and raise awareness against social crimes, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) scheme on Wednesday.

The scheme, designed by the police and school education department, is being implemented at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore. A press statement said 5,000 Class 8 students from 100 government-run schools will be offered classes on fitness and sports, and will be taught about social evils such as drugs. These classes will be held every Wednesday for 50 students per school.

Two nodal officers have been appointed to monitor the program, and students would report to them before classes. Under the scheme 2,764 boys and 2,236 girls will benefit from nutritious food and excursions to eight locations in a year.

After launching SIRPI, Stalin said, “Students should be aware of social evils. It is our duty to nurture them like a sculptor (sirpi).” Students are to be taught about law, and they should be helped to connect with the government and NGOs, he added.

“Self-discipline, obedience to parents, and obeying traffic rules are among the things they will be taught... Lack of attention from family members, lack of family income, lack of support, and unemployment are among the reasons children commit offences,” Stalin said.

The chief minister also administered a pledge to SIRPI volunteers and handed over appointment orders to nodal officers. Information Minister MP Saminathan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and DGP C Sylendrababu were present.

