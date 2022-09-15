Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal teen’s murder: Accused says she used rat poison

Sahayarani was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody again at the central prison in Puducherry.

Published: 15th September 2022

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: J Sahayarani Victoria, accused of giving spiked drinks to 13-year-old R Balamanikandan, has confessed that she mixed rat poison in the drink, police sources said on Wednesday. Sahayarani had earlier confessed to police that she mixed laxative pills in the soft drinks. The confession was taken when Balamanikandan was still in hospital. Following his death, Sahayarani was booked for murder. She was remanded in judicial custody at the central prison in Kalapet.

According to sources, police took her into custody for a day on Tuesday. “Sahayarani confessed that she added rat poison along with laxative pills in the drink. She bought the poison from a grocery shop. The woman gave an incomplete confession during initial investigation under the assumption that she would be able to get away,” a police official said.

It may be noted that the Director of Health in Puducherry had said doctors at the Karaikal GH treated Balamanikandan based on symptoms as they could not know the type of poison he was administered. The Puducherry government had suspended two doctors in the hospital following protests. Lab results of samples taken during autopsy are yet to arrive, sources said. Sahayarani was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody again at the central prison in Puducherry.

