Madras High Court asks state to consider plea to restrict human activity in tiger reserve

The bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate B Danasekaran in 2015.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State environment and forest department and Tirunelveli district administration to consider a plea to restrict human activities inside Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), within two months. The bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate B Danasekaran in 2015.

Danasekaran's petition states he had requested the authorities to take steps to prevent vehicle movement inside KMTR, especially through Papanasam checkpost, from 6pm to 6am and ban vehicles parking in the forest. He also asked the authorities not to allow any form of camping inside the tiger reserve and ensure that visitors do not disturb the wildlife, particularly during Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple festival.  

Danasekaran also wanted the authorities to monitor and impose penalties against dumping of garbage in the forest and Karaiyar river, apart from preventing usage of bleaching powder or other chemicals near the temple as it will mix with the river water.

When the case was heard last week, the judges noted that Danasekaran had filed the petition based on a research report containing recommendations to protect the tiger reserve, which was prepared and submitted by Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) before the then Tirunelveli collector. Based on a request made by Danasekaran's counsel, the judges directed the forest department, KMTR field director, Tirunelveli collector and Ambasamudram municipality commissioner to consider both the representation and the report within two months.

