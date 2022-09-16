Home States Tamil Nadu

Bring education back to State list: Full bench to hear plea at  Madras High Court

Senior advocate NR Elangao, appearing for the petitioner, submitted a memo and sought reference to a full bench.

Published: 16th September 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Acting CJ M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan, on Thursday, referred a petition filed by DMK MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan seeking orders to bring education back to the State List from the Concurrent List to a full bench with three judges since the matter involves constitutional issues.

Senior advocate NR Elangao, appearing for the petitioner, submitted a memo and sought reference to a full bench. The memo raised questions over violations of the basic or federal structure of the Constitution in dealing with the subject ‘education’ at non-graduate level. Subsequently, the bench referred the matter to a full bench.

Ezhilan Naganathan, who filed the petition in 2021 on behalf of a trust Aram Seyya Virumbu, pointed out that under the Government of India Act, 1935, the entire gamut of education was reserved for the provincial governments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp