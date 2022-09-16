Congress workers vandalised foundation stone, damaged PM's photo: VK Singh

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: Union Minister VK Singh has alleged that Congress workers have damaged the Prime Minister's photo near Kanniyakumari. Speaking to the media, Singh said he came to Kanniyakumari to evaluate how BJP members were working in the area. "PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge at Narikulam near Kanniyakumari in 2019. The foundation stone and the Prime Minister's photo in it has been damaged," he said.



When asked about the halt in works of the four-way NH lane in the district, the Road Transport and Highways minister said it is pending because of many factors. "Not just in Kanniyakumari, we are facing problems, such as the requirement of stones, ever since DMK came to power. Progress can be achieved only when the State government sees the requirements and ensures things are made easier. We have talked to the Chief Minister, after which improvements have been made.



Hinting at the possibility of an airport in the district, the minister said availability of land is important and that the proposal should come from the State government. "They must give the land. After which, required procedures will be followed and the airport will be set up," he said. Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, MLA MR Gandhi, BJP District President C Dharmaraj among other party functionaries took part in the press meet.

