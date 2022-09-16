Home States Tamil Nadu

Siblings run over by truck on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, dies

While the lorry ran over the girls, Dhandapani was thrown off the two-wheeler.

Published: 16th September 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Two siblings, aged 14 and 12 years, were crushed to death by a container lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH at Ambur in Tirupattur on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as D Jayasree (14), and her sister D Varshasree (12) -- residents of Veerankuppam.

The incident happened when their father, Dhandapani (42), was taking the girls to school on a two-wheeler as they missed the school van. Dhandapani was waiting at a traffic signal at OAR Theatre junction on the NH with the girls riding pillion, when a Chennai-bound container lorry bearing a Karnataka registration number reportedly hit their bike from behind. While the lorry ran over the girls, Dhandapani was thrown off the two-wheeler. Both Jayasree and Varshasree were killed on the spot, while Dhandapani suffered injuries including a fracture on his left hand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp