Siblings run over by truck on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, dies

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Two siblings, aged 14 and 12 years, were crushed to death by a container lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH at Ambur in Tirupattur on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as D Jayasree (14), and her sister D Varshasree (12) -- residents of Veerankuppam.

The incident happened when their father, Dhandapani (42), was taking the girls to school on a two-wheeler as they missed the school van. Dhandapani was waiting at a traffic signal at OAR Theatre junction on the NH with the girls riding pillion, when a Chennai-bound container lorry bearing a Karnataka registration number reportedly hit their bike from behind. While the lorry ran over the girls, Dhandapani was thrown off the two-wheeler. Both Jayasree and Varshasree were killed on the spot, while Dhandapani suffered injuries including a fracture on his left hand.

TIRUPATTUR: Two siblings, aged 14 and 12 years, were crushed to death by a container lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH at Ambur in Tirupattur on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as D Jayasree (14), and her sister D Varshasree (12) -- residents of Veerankuppam. The incident happened when their father, Dhandapani (42), was taking the girls to school on a two-wheeler as they missed the school van. Dhandapani was waiting at a traffic signal at OAR Theatre junction on the NH with the girls riding pillion, when a Chennai-bound container lorry bearing a Karnataka registration number reportedly hit their bike from behind. While the lorry ran over the girls, Dhandapani was thrown off the two-wheeler. Both Jayasree and Varshasree were killed on the spot, while Dhandapani suffered injuries including a fracture on his left hand.