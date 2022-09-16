Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has 282 swine flu cases: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Subramanian, however, told the public not to panic and that those with mild flu would get better in 3-5 days.

Published: 16th September 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects the fever ward at Institute of Child Health on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said 282 people were undergoing treatment for H1N1 influenza in the State currently. Of these, 13 were in various government hospitals, 215 in private ones, and 54 were under treatment at home. As for dengue, the State had 243 cases as of Thursday and three deaths since January. He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the fever ward at Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Children’s Hospital.

He conducted the inspection after reports that more fever cases were being reported across TN. He added that a circular had been sent to government hospitals on managing H1N1 influenza, dengue, and fever cases.Influenza cases were fewer in the last two years because people wore face masks, followed social distancing, and washed hands often. The seasonal flu came back because many no longer followed Covid-19 protocols, he said.

Subramanian, however, told the public not to panic and that those with mild flu would get better in 3-5 days. At the ICH, 129 fever cases had been admitted, of which 18 were dengue cases and 121 ordinary fever cases. There was no H1N1 case at the hospital, he said. As flu is contagious, parents should encourage children to cover nose and mouth while coughing, sneezing so that other children don’t contract it. Also, pharmacies have been told to not give tablets for fever to people without prescription. If any dengue or H1N1 cases are reported in private hospitals or laboratories, the health department should be informed, he said.

Dr Janani Sankar, Deputy Medical Director, Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, said the hospital saw around 500 cases at its out-patient unit daily, of which only 1% were getting admitted. Children came with fever and troublesome cough and cold.

Comments

