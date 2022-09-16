Tiruchy corporation slammed for placing Eiffel tower model on pedestrian path

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Materials kept on pedestrian paths by merchants and vendors often create inconvenience to residents. Though the corporation had time and again said that it would clear such encroachments, the authorities are yet to take stern action. On Thursday, the civic body invited criticism from several residents when it placed a 7-foot-tall heavy model of Eiffel tower on a pedestrian platform. Residents noticed the base of the model on a pedestrian path and the tower inside an open gym found there.

Workers had also removed some of the tiles from the path for placing the model. Since the corporation is conducting beautification works at Anna Nagar Link road, many thought the Eiffel tower model was also part of the drive. However, the move has invited more criticism that praise.

Sources said the model was initially kept at the corporation park in Panjappur. Officials avoided commenting on what prompted them to relocate the model from Panjappur to Anna Nagar link road.

"Initially, I thought that they were planning to put it inside the open gym. But, they have removed the base. They have also removed some of the tiles from the walkers' track. If they are planning to install the structure on the pedestrian path it is an encroachment," said S Senthilkumar, a resident of Anna Nagar.

With the Eiffel tower model inviting criticism, senior officials said the corporation would not install it on the pedestrian path.

"It will not be installed on the pedestrian path on Anna Nagar link road. We will soon shift it to another place," a corporation official said.

S Ravi, a resident who regularly visits the Anna Nagar Link road for morning walk, said, "It is a very heavy structure and needs at least a crane to shift it to Anna Nagar which is almost 14 km from Panjappur. If they had no plans to erect the structure on the pedestrian path here, why did they relocate it and remove the tiles from the pedestrian path? The corporation has several places to keep such a structure. Instead of choosing any park or open space, why did they bring it to a pedestrian path and a small open gym on Anna Nagar link road?"

By evening, corporation workers shifted the base of the tower to the open gym.

