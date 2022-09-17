Home States Tamil Nadu

20,000 power loom units launch indefinite strike over hike in power tariff

Power loom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore launched an indefinite strike on Friday protesting the hike in power tariff.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR : Power loom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore launched an indefinite strike on Friday protesting the hike in power tariff. Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore- Tiruppur Powerloom Operators Association - Treasurer Bhoopathy said, ‘The `1.40 per unit increase is very harsh on the sector. Besides, the demand charge has also been increased from `150 to `400 per kw. The hike will add to the burden of the sector. As the government has not reconsidered its decision, we are forced to go on strike. Around 15,000  units from Somanur, 5,000 units from Thekkalur and Pudupalayam have closed their units. Powerloom units in Palladam will join the strike on Sunday.”

Coimbatore- Tiruppur Powerloom Operators Association president C Palanisamy said, “The size of each powerloom weaving unit differs, one facility could have 4-5 individual looms, and others could have up to eight. Based on this calculation, more than 1.5 lakh individual looms will stop production. Powerloom units in Somanur, Thekkalur, Puthupalayam, Avinashi and Perumanallur generate business worth `40-50 crore a day. This will not happen during the strike period.’

CITU-Powerloom weaving unit workers association (Tiruppur) Secretary R Muthusamy said, “Work of powerloom labourers is tedious. Since, the orders are on a tight schedule, many are forced to work for more than 10 hours a day. But, few workers get more than `600 a day.  Earlier, hundreds of powerloom weaving units halted production due to supply constraints of warp yarn. Since, powerloom work has been routine for senior workers, they will not move away for other jobs. So, owners of the powerloom units offer advance money. But the crisis of power tariff is severe.”

