CM Stalin's breakfast scheme launched in Virudhunagar 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR : As part of the State government's breakfast scheme, minister KKSSR Ramachandran and minister Thangam Thennarasu launched its first phase at Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kariyapatti's Manthiri odai on Friday. Sources said the breakfast will be given for 3,884 students at 69 government primary schools under Kariyapatti Panchayat Union.

"To implement this project, 89 women self-help group members have been selected by the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission. They have been trained by three women self-help group members and cooking instructors from Kovilpatti Oscar Catering college. Also, a 9-person committee has been formed to monitor the breakfast program," they added.



R Deivendran, Project Director, TNSRLM, said the preparation of the breakfast will begin by 6 am and food will be served from 8 to 9 am. "Primary schools which have less than 50 students will have one cook and schools with higher numbers will have two cooks," he said. Later, the ministers laid the foundation stone for the AGAMT-II (Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam II) project estimated at a cost of Rs 275.19 Lakhs in Kariyapatti.

