CM Stalin's breakfast scheme to benefit 5,941 city kids in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the breakfast scheme for elementary school students in Madurai, ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives inaugurated it in all districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu, and Mayor R Priya flagged off the vehicles carrying food for the children at Madhavaram on Friday. Like the midday meals scheme, this initiative is expected to increase enrolment in government schools. It has been rolled out in 37 schools in Chennai corporation, all in the northern part of the city. These schools were chosen due to their low enrolment. The corporation had earlier set up six kitchens to supply food to four to seven schools nearby.

Priya said 5,941 students will benefit from the scheme in Chennai. “Route maps have been prepared and the food will reach the schools from 8 to 8.45 am,” she said. Refuting claims that the scheme was earlier implemented by the previous AIADMK government, Subramanian said: “They distributed food for one or two days with help from an NGO, and stopped it after a while.” As for Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s statement that the scheme is part of the National Education Policy, Subramanian said, “If that is so, why wasn’t it implemented when the AIADMK was ruling the State?”

When asked why Amma Unavagams are not being used to supply food for the scheme, Sekar Babu said, “Amma Unavagams serve everyone. But this scheme is specifically for schoolchildren, and the food is prepared by self-help groups. We don’t plan to undermine Amma Unavagams. Separate officers have been appointed for this scheme.”

In the first phase, the scheme is being implemented by local bodies in 1,545 schools, benefitting 1.14 lakh students at a cost of `33.56 crore.

‘Maintain social distance to prevent flu’

Subramanian said the number of flu cases among children is less than in the previous two years, due to social distancing. “Flu affects children for 3-5 days. If there are other children in the house, it is advised to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Since January, nine children have died due to the flu,” he added.

