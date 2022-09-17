Home States Tamil Nadu

Investigate allegation of headmistress forcing students to clean toilets in Dindigul, directs HC

The litigant's counsel told the court that after the PIL was filed, the headmistress dismissed some of the students who had complained against her, on Friday.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the school education department to verify and take action on a petition alleging the headmistress of a government school was forcing students to clean toilets in the school. The litigant's counsel told the court that after the PIL was filed, the headmistress dismissed some of the students who had complained against her, on Friday.

Taking serious view of the matter, a bench comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the government to take action within a week on the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by N Renugadevi of Dindigul, seeking action against the headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School in Kanavaipatti, Dindigul.

The petition states that the headmistress compelled the students to clean toilets and do domestic works at the school by paying Rs 10 to each student and threatened them not to reveal the same to their parents. She also comes late to school and has engaged an unqualified person to take classes in her absence, Renugadevi stated.

The government counsel assured the court that steps would be taken to verify the allegations and disciplinary action would be initiated against the headmistress if the allegations were found true. Hearing the same, the judges directed the authorities to take necessary action and report before the court on September 23. In case of failure to take action, the Dindigul chief educational officer should appear before the court, the judges added and adjourned the case.

