Kovai Corporation to deploy five mechanised sweepers 

Citing this, motorists and activists have been urging CCMC to procure similar machines.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In response to the persistent demands of people, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has floated a tender to procure mechanical road sweeping machines for cleaning the streets. The Greater Chennai Corporation uses 78 road sweeping machines which clean about 30 km of roads every day. Citing this, motorists and activists have been urging CCMC to procure similar machines.

Bala Rathinam, a motorist from Kavundampalayam said, “The mud which gets settled on the roadsides and near the centre medians of the predominant roads are making the roads dusty. And during the rainy season, this mud turns into slush making it further difficult for the motorists to commute through.”

Another resident, Krishna Kumar told TNIE, “A few years ago the officials used to sweep the streets and the major roads using sophisticated machines. Later, the sanitary workers were clearing the mud and other wastes from the roads in the early morning. But now, both are missing and as a result, the road is filled with mud which causes dust pollution.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body has floated a tender to procure five mechanical road sweeping machines, one for each of the five zones to clean the streets and major roads including both state & national highways.

“We are looking for a company which not only supplies with the mechanised road sweeping machine but also responsible for the Operation & Maintenance(O&M) of the newly procured machines. Also, the existing four road sweeping machines which are lying dormant due to maintenance issues will be repaired. Each new mechanised road sweeping machine will cost around Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakhs,” he added. The bids will be opened on September 29.
