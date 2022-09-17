Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister of Minorities Welfare launches breakfast scheme for govt school students in Villupuram

The Minister visited a government school at Murgampakkam village in Tindivanam taluk and had breakfast along with the children.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Minister of Minorities Welfare KS Masthan and Collector D Mohan inaugurated the breakfast scheme for government school students from Classes 1 to 5, in Villupuram on Friday.

The Minister visited a government school at Murgampakkam village in Tindivanam taluk and had breakfast along with the children. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the novel scheme in Madurai. The initiative aims to provide free breakfasts for students from Classes 1 to 5 in all government schools across the State.

According to official sources, 1,594 students primary schools in Nalapalli,  Poonthottam, Kamarajar street, Erumanathangal, M Kuchipalayam, PN Thopu , Kilperumbkkam, Panampattu, Asakulam and Villupuram will be provided breakfast. Further, about 241 students from primary schools in Tindivanam will benefit from the scheme, said official sources.

Villupuram and Vikravandi MLAs R Lakshamanan and N Pugazhendhi, municipal chairpersons inaugurated the scheme at various schools.

