Tenkasi shopkeeper held for refusing to sell eatables to Dalit children

The video shows a few school children who went on to buy eatables being told by the shopkeeper that none from their street will be provided commodities from the shop.

TENKASI: In a shocking incident of caste discrimination practised in a village in Tenkasi, a shopkeeper belonging to the Yadhava community has been arrested for refusing to sell eatables to children belonging to the Dalit community.

The incident came to light after a video of the shop not selling candies to school children belonging to the Dalit community went viral on social media. Following this, the district administration has taken action against the shopkeeper.

The video shows a few school children who went on to buy eatables being told by the shopkeeper S Maheshwaran that none from their street will be provided commodities from the shop.

According to sources, Yadhavas and Dalits, residing in Panjakulam village were embroiled in a dispute regarding a piece of land in 2020. The villagers from both sides of the communities filed a case against each other. Recently, K Ramakrishnan belonging to the Yadhava community has been selected for the Agniveer scheme. However, he could not join the army due to the ongoing case that has been registered against him. So people from the Yadhava community held reconciliation talks with the Dalits and asked them to withdraw the case. However, the talks didn't go well and the Dalits refused to oblige. 

So a few days ago, the family of Ramakrishnan held a meeting, had a few people on board, and decided not to sell goods to the people belonging to Dalit Community. Accordingly, the shop owner refused when the children went to buy eatables. 

"The shopkeeper has been arrested," said R Krishnaraj, Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi. It is reported that Maheshwaran is also the 'Nattamai' of the Yadhava community. "Another person Moorthi, involved in the issue has also been arrested, and the investigation is on," sources said.

"The shop of the accused has been temporarily sealed by Tahsildar. Karivalamvanthanallur Police has registered IPC 153 A case on both the people and were arrested," said Tenkasi District Collector P Akash. 

