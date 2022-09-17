TN govt releases Rs 35 crore to build new check dam on Cheiyaru in Kanchi

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has released Rs 35.21 crore in the first phase for the construction of a check dam in Cheiyaru river. Water Resources Department (WRD) will begin tendering by month end and the work is likely to begin in November. A WRD source said cultivation in Kancheepuram district depends on Cheiyaru, Palaru, and Vegavathi rivers. As no storage capacity has been built on these rivers, almost all the monsoon water drains into the sea.

“Based on farmers’ request, TN government made a plan to build check dams at more than five points on these rivers. WRD prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for this and submitted it to the TN government last year. But funds were not released on time.”

Another official told TNIE that WRD had planned a 455-metre-long check dam at Uthiramerur taluk in Kancheepuram district to divert water to a few lakes in Thiruvannamalai district and help groundwater recharge in both the districts. WRD had also submitted a DPR to TN government on constructing three additional check dams on rivers Vegavathi and Palaru in Kancheepuram.

