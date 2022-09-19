Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste case accused may be banished from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, the Karivalamvanthanallur police had arrested shopkeeper Maheswaran and village chief Ramachandran under various sections after a video went viral on social media. 

Published: 19th September 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  A day after two people were arrested for refusing to sell snacks to schoolchildren belonging to Scheduled Caste community, Inspector General (South Zone) Asra Garg has initiated steps to invoke externment provisions under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused to bar them from entering Panjakulam village near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district. 

If the decision to invoke Section 10 of the SC/ST Act is approved by the special court set up to handle cases under the Act, the accused can be stopped from entering the village for up to three years.  On Saturday, the Karivalamvanthanallur police had arrested shopkeeper Maheswaran and village chief Ramachandran under various sections after a video went viral on social media. 

Asra Garg said the decision to invoke externment provisions was taken considering the gravity of the offence in the present case and a related one registered in 2020. Meanwhile, Tenkasi District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer inspected the Panjakulam government primary school on Sunday and submitted a report to District Collector P Akash saying that students were not discriminated based on caste on the school premises. According to sources, the district administration has planned to hold a peace meeting in the village to douse the tension between caste Hindus and members of the SC community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST Tenkasi caste discriminate
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp