Home States Tamil Nadu

Encroachments cause flooding in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri villages, residents allege

With the gradual discharge of water from the Chinnar dam, many canals, which have been dormant for the past few years, have been revived in the district.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Floods.(File | Express)

Floods.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Residents urged the Dharmapuri district administration to clear encroachment and renovate the canals in the area as water overflowing from these canals enters farmlands, disrupting cultivation.  

With the gradual discharge of water from the Chinnar dam, many canals, which have been dormant for the past few years, have been revived in the district. Commenting on the matter, G Kumaresan, a resident of the Erranahalli said, “For the water to reach our village from the Chinnar river it has to pass through several lakes. Now because of the excess South West monsoon rain we received, many water paths have been revived. However, all these paths do not have a smooth flow.”

“One such canal system flows through Erranahalli panchayat. Because of the encroachments,  the water flowing through the canals has no place to vent, thus entering farmlands. Further,  if the water flow persists our homes will be affected,” he added.

Tamilarasan, a resident of Thalavaihalli said that over 2 km of the canals are lost to encroachments and this has caused the water to enter the village.  “We had urged the Public Works Department(PWD) and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) many times to clear the encroachments. Though the Madras high court has passed an order to clear encroachment, the officials in the Dharmapuri district administration have been negligent.

Tamilarasan also added that these canals have not been renovated for many years and this has resulted in the overgrowth of shrubs along the canals.  DRDA officials said that they will look into the matter. “So far we have not received any petition regarding the matter and if there is a problem, efforts will be taken to prevent such situations,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri encroachment Chinnar river flood
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp