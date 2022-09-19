Home States Tamil Nadu

H1N1 more common during monsoon: Puducherry Health department

Following a rise in flu cases in Puducherry, the district health department directed Villupuram residents to stay cautious and approach the hospital at the earliest, on Sunday.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

nurse,fever

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Following a rise in flu cases in Puducherry, the district health department directed Villupuram residents to stay cautious and approach the hospital at the earliest, on Sunday.

Deputy director of health services K Porkodi said, "The incidence of H1N1 is more common around the monsoon season. Seeing the rise in cases in nearest districts and the UT, we advise the public to not treat this at home with OTC pills, or home remedies. They must approach the nearest PHC or government hospital, or even take tele-medical assistance at the government hospitals."

Enough beds are available in all seven hospitals and 65 PHCs here, she said. A field nurse will visit houses in their areas and the district has enough stock of pills for the flu, she added.

"Consume warm water, wear masks and stay indoors," Porkodi told the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry health department H1N1 medical assistance
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp