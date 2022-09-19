H1N1 more common during monsoon: Puducherry Health department

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Following a rise in flu cases in Puducherry, the district health department directed Villupuram residents to stay cautious and approach the hospital at the earliest, on Sunday.

Deputy director of health services K Porkodi said, "The incidence of H1N1 is more common around the monsoon season. Seeing the rise in cases in nearest districts and the UT, we advise the public to not treat this at home with OTC pills, or home remedies. They must approach the nearest PHC or government hospital, or even take tele-medical assistance at the government hospitals."

Enough beds are available in all seven hospitals and 65 PHCs here, she said. A field nurse will visit houses in their areas and the district has enough stock of pills for the flu, she added.

"Consume warm water, wear masks and stay indoors," Porkodi told the public.

