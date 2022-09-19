Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Green Association holds tree-walk event to create awareness

The association jointly works with Dhan foundation to plant tree saplings on every third Sunday of a month.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  In a bid to emphasise the importance of green cover, city-based NGO 'Madurai Green Association' conducted a tree-walk initiative  at Vellaripatti village on Sunday.  The association jointly works with Dhan foundation to plant tree saplings on every third Sunday of a month, while the tree-walk initiative, in its 100th month, is to spread awareness about the merit of trees. More than 120 participants, including college students, took part in the event.

Coordinator of the association N Chidambaram said support will be given to people who wish to grow rooftop gardens and help them to set up rain water harvesting. "Our main motive is to create awareness and share knowledge about the trees to people, especially in the past ten years. We have grown at Least 3,000 Kadamba trees (Burflower-tree) and more than 10,000 Marutham trees (Terminalia Arjuna) across Madurai's educational institutions," he said.

Further, D Stephan, Botany department professor at American College, explained the benefits of growing trees and activist T Badrinarayan elaborated about the importance of birds.

