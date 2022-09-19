Home States Tamil Nadu

Organs of brain-dead patient harvested in CMCH

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Six organs, including the heart and two kidneys of 27-year-old brain dead patient from Avinashi in Tiruppur district were donated to several patients to various hospitals, including a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

According to sources, R Nataraj from Nambiyampalayam in Avinashi Taluk got severe head injury after his bike rammed into a tree on September 16.

He was admitted to the Avinashi government hospital for treatment, after which he was shifted to Tiruppur government hospital and finally to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) here on the same day. However, he was declared brain dead on Saturday.

CMCH Dean A Nirmala said that family members of the youth agreed to retrieve the organs of the patient. “We have harvested it as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN),” she said.

One of his kidneys was given to one patient in CMCH and another one to a patient in Salem Government hospital. His eyes were given to a private hospital in Coimbatore, liver was given to a private hospital in Salem and his heart was airlifted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Coimbatore International Airport Director S Senthil Valavan, “There is mutual coordination between hospital, Airlines, airport operators and security officials, for quicker organ transference to the aircraft due to the short viability of the organs. Organ box is exempted from the scanning as it would affect the organ stored inside the box.”

