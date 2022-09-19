Poor maintenance of Gandhi Park irks residents in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and social activists have raised concerns that Gandhi Park in the city is not being maintained properly by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The century-old Gandhi Park in ward 72 of the West Zone is spread across 5.25 acres and is one of the major recreational spots in Kovai.

According to the sources, the park was recently renovated by the CCMC at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore and was inaugurated in September 2019. It was shut during the pandemic and reopened in November 2020. The park witnesses an average footfall of 1,500 in the weekdays and the numbers double up during weekends.

Balamurugan, a resident of Gandhi Park area said, “Although the park was recently renovated, it is not being maintained properly. The fountains are not working, the benches are dirty, the lawn is not mowed, the lights are defunct and the toilets have also been shut. People visiting the park are facing issues due to this.”

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from the same area told TNIE, “Instead of building parks and recreational spots on the water bodies across the city, the civic body could have utilised the Smart City Project funds for revamping and maintaining the existing parks. Instead of normal benches, the civic body should install smart benches with WiFi, charging ports and other facilities. Also, other facilities, including the gym and skating ground inside the park, were not renovated. The civic body must renovate them and open the second entrance of the park to avoid crowding and parking menace.”

Ward 72 Councillor K Selvaraj said that the Coimbatore Skating Association functionaries have met with the civic body officials and have spoken with them about setting up a facility inside the park. “The borewell inside the park was defunct. It has been repaired and the toilets are functioning now,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The park maintenance contract has expired and is now temporarily maintained by an individual. The new tender for the maintenance of the park will be floated by this week and the park will be properly maintained after that.”

He added that the civic body would check on the feasibility of revamping the skating ground and building other facilities in the park.

