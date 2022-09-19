Tamil chair at Banaras Hindu University

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said UGC has given permission to create a Tamil chair in the name of Subramania Bharathiyar at the Banaras Hindu University. He was speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration organised at the Gandhigram Rural Institute on Sunday.

“Gandhi believed development of rural India will be the real growth of the nation. To achieve sustainable development, I appeal to the every countrymen to put in efforts to develop the nation with great humanity, innovate without affecting our heritage, legacy and principle of unity in diversity. Then only the dream of the father of the nation (Mahatma Gandhi) will be fulfilled.”

Union Minister L Murugan, in his speech, recalled the role of freedom fighters in southern TN. He also listed schemes implemented by the Centre for women empowerment. Chancellor KM Annamalai elaborated the achievements of Gandhigram Rural Institute.

DINDIGUL: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said UGC has given permission to create a Tamil chair in the name of Subramania Bharathiyar at the Banaras Hindu University. He was speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration organised at the Gandhigram Rural Institute on Sunday. “Gandhi believed development of rural India will be the real growth of the nation. To achieve sustainable development, I appeal to the every countrymen to put in efforts to develop the nation with great humanity, innovate without affecting our heritage, legacy and principle of unity in diversity. Then only the dream of the father of the nation (Mahatma Gandhi) will be fulfilled.” Union Minister L Murugan, in his speech, recalled the role of freedom fighters in southern TN. He also listed schemes implemented by the Centre for women empowerment. Chancellor KM Annamalai elaborated the achievements of Gandhigram Rural Institute.