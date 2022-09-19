Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP cadre attack shopkeeper for tearing PM poster

Two BJP functionaries were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper and his friend for tearing up a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  Two BJP functionaries were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper and his friend for tearing up a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 10 others were booked in connection with the incident.

The arrested were identified as BJP town secretary K Sathya (43) of Emapper and sports and skill development wing district secretary V Chellapan (35) of A Viriyur near Sankarapuram. Posters and flex banners of the PM had been put up around Kallakurichi town on the occasion of his birthday celebration. 

According to police, S Dineshbabu (28) of VOC Nagar  took down the poster  from the wall of his electric items shop in Kachirapalayam Road. The poster had been put up by the BJP cadre without Dineshbabu's permission, sources said.

The cadre picked an argument with Dineshbabu and assaulted him, said police, adding that they also attacked his friend P Balasundar (34) when the latter tried to intervene. Meanwhile, tension grew as the shopkeeper's relatives and friends began arguing with the functionaries.

Just as personnel under SP P Pakalavan and DSP S Pugazhenthi Ganesh  attempted to pacify them, town secretary Sathya threw a liquor bottle on the board of the shop. Despite official warnings, the functionaries continued arguing with police and Dineshbabu's relatives. Additional police force was deployed.

Based on a complaint from the shopkeeper, a case was filed under four sections against ten including BJP district secretary Balasundaram and media wing president Magendiran. Another case was filed, based a complaint from Village Administrative Officer Palanivel, against Sathya and BJP sports and skill development wing district secretary V Chellapan(35) of A Viriyur near Sankarapuram under three IPC Sections including  307 (Attempt to murder), 153(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Sathya and Chellapan were arrested, and remanded in Kallakurichi district prison. Based on a complaint from Sathya, a case was filed against three including Dineshbabu and Balasundar. Police force had been deployed in major spots of the town as a precautionary measure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP PM poster attack
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sornam
    BJP wants rowdism
    9 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp