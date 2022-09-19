Tamil Nadu BJP cadre attack shopkeeper for tearing PM poster

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Two BJP functionaries were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper and his friend for tearing up a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 10 others were booked in connection with the incident.

The arrested were identified as BJP town secretary K Sathya (43) of Emapper and sports and skill development wing district secretary V Chellapan (35) of A Viriyur near Sankarapuram. Posters and flex banners of the PM had been put up around Kallakurichi town on the occasion of his birthday celebration.

According to police, S Dineshbabu (28) of VOC Nagar took down the poster from the wall of his electric items shop in Kachirapalayam Road. The poster had been put up by the BJP cadre without Dineshbabu's permission, sources said.

The cadre picked an argument with Dineshbabu and assaulted him, said police, adding that they also attacked his friend P Balasundar (34) when the latter tried to intervene. Meanwhile, tension grew as the shopkeeper's relatives and friends began arguing with the functionaries.

Just as personnel under SP P Pakalavan and DSP S Pugazhenthi Ganesh attempted to pacify them, town secretary Sathya threw a liquor bottle on the board of the shop. Despite official warnings, the functionaries continued arguing with police and Dineshbabu's relatives. Additional police force was deployed.



Based on a complaint from the shopkeeper, a case was filed under four sections against ten including BJP district secretary Balasundaram and media wing president Magendiran. Another case was filed, based a complaint from Village Administrative Officer Palanivel, against Sathya and BJP sports and skill development wing district secretary V Chellapan(35) of A Viriyur near Sankarapuram under three IPC Sections including 307 (Attempt to murder), 153(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Sathya and Chellapan were arrested, and remanded in Kallakurichi district prison. Based on a complaint from Sathya, a case was filed against three including Dineshbabu and Balasundar. Police force had been deployed in major spots of the town as a precautionary measure.

KALLAKURICHI: Two BJP functionaries were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper and his friend for tearing up a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 10 others were booked in connection with the incident. The arrested were identified as BJP town secretary K Sathya (43) of Emapper and sports and skill development wing district secretary V Chellapan (35) of A Viriyur near Sankarapuram. Posters and flex banners of the PM had been put up around Kallakurichi town on the occasion of his birthday celebration. According to police, S Dineshbabu (28) of VOC Nagar took down the poster from the wall of his electric items shop in Kachirapalayam Road. The poster had been put up by the BJP cadre without Dineshbabu's permission, sources said. The cadre picked an argument with Dineshbabu and assaulted him, said police, adding that they also attacked his friend P Balasundar (34) when the latter tried to intervene. Meanwhile, tension grew as the shopkeeper's relatives and friends began arguing with the functionaries. Just as personnel under SP P Pakalavan and DSP S Pugazhenthi Ganesh attempted to pacify them, town secretary Sathya threw a liquor bottle on the board of the shop. Despite official warnings, the functionaries continued arguing with police and Dineshbabu's relatives. Additional police force was deployed. Based on a complaint from the shopkeeper, a case was filed under four sections against ten including BJP district secretary Balasundaram and media wing president Magendiran. Another case was filed, based a complaint from Village Administrative Officer Palanivel, against Sathya and BJP sports and skill development wing district secretary V Chellapan(35) of A Viriyur near Sankarapuram under three IPC Sections including 307 (Attempt to murder), 153(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Sathya and Chellapan were arrested, and remanded in Kallakurichi district prison. Based on a complaint from Sathya, a case was filed against three including Dineshbabu and Balasundar. Police force had been deployed in major spots of the town as a precautionary measure.