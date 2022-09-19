Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress bets on Rahul to win 2024 Lok Sabha polls, asks him to take on the mantle

Published: 19th September 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday adopted an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party for the victory of secular, democratic forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the party's state general council meet held here, a resolution proposed by TNCC President K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President was passed unanimously.

"Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC's general council," the Congress' TN unit tweeted.

The resolution urged that the AICC unanimously elect Rahul Gandhi as party president and showered praise on him for his Bharat Jodo Yatra considering people's welfare, notwithstanding the tremendous physical strain.

The national politics is witnessing an "abnormal scenario" of communal politics, which has led to disharmony and obstruction of development, it said.

READ HERE | Chorus grows louder in Congress for Rahul as president

In order to "rescue" people and to ensure the victory of secular, democratic forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is imperative that Rahul Gandhi took over the reins of the party.

"This meeting firmly believes that him assuming this office (of party president) alone will pave the path for a bright (future for) India."

The meeting authorised the to-be elected Congress President to name the new TNCC President, and the AICC members to be appointed from Tamil Nadu.

It witnessed the participation of 652 general council members.

ALSO READ | 'Made my decision, will answer if I don't stand for polls': Rahul on being Congress chief again

Party veteran Kumari Ananthan, former TNCC presidents K V Thangkabalu, EVKS Elangovan, M Krishnasamy and party MP Su Thirunavukkarasar took part.

Already, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have passed resolutions batting for Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, the Bharat Jodo Yatra that started on September 7.

