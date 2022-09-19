Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiger cub to be shifted to Manombolly after minor dental surgery in Tamil Nadu

Published: 19th September 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  As part of performing a minor dental surgery, sub adult tiger cub ‘ANM T56’ is expected to be shifted to Manombolly guest house on Monday from Mandriimattam, where the animal is currently maintained near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Based on the recommendation by a committee formed to monitor the health of the animal, the big cat will be shifted to the guest house where the power supply facility is available to assess the nature of injury in the upper canine using digital radiography and as well as facilitate round the clock supervision by the team of five experts consisting of veterinarians, including Assistant Veterinary Surgeon N Sridhar of Arignar Zoological Park along with the dentist from Chennai.  

Before the shifting process, the big cat will be tranquillised for the first time since it was captured from Mudis estate near Valparai as the adult animal was separated from mother tiger in September 2021.
Since it was captured, the cub was maintained in a spacious cage at the Manombolly guest house for eight more months and as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guideline, the animal was released into the 10,000 square feet spacious enclosure at Mandrimattam in June this year.

An official said, “Soon after the animal lost its upper canine tooth on September 4, we stopped releasing live rabbits. However the animal is in healthy condition.

