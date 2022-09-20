Influenza: Fever ward set up in three Dharmapuri govt hospitals

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Health and Family Welfare Department is conducting a massive fever camp across the rural areas to identify Influenza Like Illness. Apart from this doctors and nurses in PHC are also pushing awareness on the harms of Over-The-Counter (OTC) medication.

The Dharmapuri Medical College Hospitals and Government Headquarters Hospitals in Pennagaram, Palacode and Harur have established special fever wards anticipating a surge in ILI . Health Department officials stated that, this is done in preparation for the North East monsoon, which would see a spike in fever cases.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Soundammal said, “Since June, the district has been facing wet and cold climatic conditions. This has resulted in a minor surge in fever cases. We have been conducting fever camps in rural areas through PHC and SHC. In rural areas through our mobile units we have been screening at least a dozen villages daily to prevent outbreak of diseases.”

At present, all three Government headquarters hospital and Medical College hospital have been equipped with a special ward containing 40 beds each to accommodate inpatients, she said.

According to data from the Health department, on an average the district has 10-12 fever cases (inpatients), but over the past few weeks this has doubled. At present an average of 22-24 patients are being admitted on a daily basis, she said.

Further Health Department officials stated that doctors in PHC are also conducting an awareness campaign on Over-The-Counter medication. A Government doctor told TNIE, “At the first instance of sickness most people will buy a medicine and ingest it without regard.

This may partially arrest the symptoms. But if the patient suffers from dengue or malaria or other illness, this will do more harm than good. To tackle this we have been conducting an awareness campaign. If OTC medication is reduced we could prevent an outbreak of any epidemic.”

