Tiger cub operated upon for dental injury at Manombolly

A team of five experts, including two dentists from Chennai,  successfully operated upon a sub adult tiger cub at the Manombolly guest house on Monday.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:34 AM

By S Senthil Kumar
COIMBATORE: A team of five experts, including two dentists from Chennai,  successfully operated upon a sub adult tiger cub at the Manombolly guest house on Monday. The right upper canine tooth of the cub had broken off recently, and the cub was transported from its spacious enclosure at Mandriimattam to facilitate the treatment.

The dental cavity was cleaned, residue tooth pieces removed and filled using bio-dentine, sources said adding that it may take close to a month for the cub to recover.  They will continue to feed the animal with beef and chicken.

“The procedure lasted for nearly 4.5 hours  starting from 3.14 pm. The animal is stable. As per the orders of the Chief wild life warden, Minor Surgical Intervention, Diagnostic examination (Digital Radiography) under General Anesthesia has been carried out,” said Field Director of ATR S Ramasubramanian

“The animal will be released back in  Mandriimattam once the wound heals completely. Our aim is to train the animal to hunt and then release in the forest,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy.

Gaur captured
A gaur which strayed into the city  from a forest near the Kausika river on Saturday morning, was tranquilised at Karayanpalyam near Mayilampatti in Sulur  on Monday morning.  “We tried to drive the animal back into the forest, but our effrots did not yield result.

Based on the permission from Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, the animal was tranquilized at a grove in Karayanpalyam and released inside the Thadagam reserve forest on Monday evening,” said the forest official.

