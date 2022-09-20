TNIE Impact: Inter-caste couples can contribute to Ponamaravathy temple fest

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Decades-long evil of ostracising inter-caste couples at Nallur village of Ponamaravathy taluk has finally come to end. A peace committee meeting held under tahsildar Prakash on Saturday, following a TNIE report on August 30, ended with all parties coming to terms allowing families of inter-caste couples to contribute to the village temple festival.

T Velu, a member of inter-caste marriage group, who approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, said, "The case has not received a verdict as yet. We are very thankful to the media for creating awareness of the issue and putting pressure on those who have a regressive mindset." Panchayat leader M Rammiah, who spoke to TNIE, said, "Various factors have led to this decision by villagers.

Such progressive changes should be welcomed. I want people from all sections to come together. It is good that such decades-old practices are being abandoned." VAO Augustine said, "It was evident in the meeting that people now have a changed mindset.

Those with different views too finally agreed with the committee's decision." Talking to TNIE, Prakash said, "We explained the law and its consequences to the participants. All of them agreed to accepting contributions from inter-caste families for the temple festival. They also agreed that all people have the right to conduct the festival." The peace committee meeting's decision has been sent to the court.

PUDUKKOTTAI: Decades-long evil of ostracising inter-caste couples at Nallur village of Ponamaravathy taluk has finally come to end. A peace committee meeting held under tahsildar Prakash on Saturday, following a TNIE report on August 30, ended with all parties coming to terms allowing families of inter-caste couples to contribute to the village temple festival. T Velu, a member of inter-caste marriage group, who approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, said, "The case has not received a verdict as yet. We are very thankful to the media for creating awareness of the issue and putting pressure on those who have a regressive mindset." Panchayat leader M Rammiah, who spoke to TNIE, said, "Various factors have led to this decision by villagers. Such progressive changes should be welcomed. I want people from all sections to come together. It is good that such decades-old practices are being abandoned." VAO Augustine said, "It was evident in the meeting that people now have a changed mindset. Those with different views too finally agreed with the committee's decision." Talking to TNIE, Prakash said, "We explained the law and its consequences to the participants. All of them agreed to accepting contributions from inter-caste families for the temple festival. They also agreed that all people have the right to conduct the festival." The peace committee meeting's decision has been sent to the court.