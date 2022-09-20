Home States Tamil Nadu

Vegetable traders fear IT park to be built on land meant for market facility in Mattuthavani

The federation's president, N Chinnamayan, said the market has been operating in a temporary facility for the past one decade.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A busy vegetable market at Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Raising concerns about the State government's plan to build an IT park in Madurai, Mattuthavani Central Market All Traders Federation urged the district collector to confirm the exact location of the park as they fear the park is to be built in the land meant for the construction of a permanent vegetable market.

The federation's president, N Chinnamayan, said the market has been operating in a temporary facility for the past one decade. "The land near Mattuthavani bus stand was allotted for the new market. No action has been taken towards the issue, despite promises from the government to build a permanent facility.

The current facility lacks all basic amenities, such as for storage, which has resulted in an increase of vegetable wastes daily," he said, requesting action towards the construction of the permanent vegetable market.

