Create safe, supportive environment for those with Alzheimer's disease: Tiruchy neurologist

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Approximately 5.8 million people aged 65 and above in India live with Alzheimer's disease. Of those, 80% are 75 years of age and older. Out of approximately 50 million people worldwide with dementia, 60% to 70% are estimated to have Alzheimer's disease, said M A Aleem, neurologist from ABC Hospital, Tiruchy. Even as we observe World Alzheimer's Day on September 21, he said,

"It is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to atrophy (shrink) and brain cells to die. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia - a continuous decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills that affects a person's ability to function independently." When asked about early signs, he mentioned forgetting recent events or conversations.

As the disease progresses, a person would develop severe memory impairment and lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks. "In advanced stages, complications owing to severe loss of brain function such as dehydration, malnutrition or infection might result in death," Aleem said.

The exact causes of Alzheimer's are not fully understood. "But at a basic level, brain proteins fail to function normally, which disrupts the work of neurons (brain cells) and triggers a series of toxic events. Neurons get damaged, lose connection with each other and eventually die," Aleem said. As regards prevention, he said , "Alzheimer's is not a preventable condition.

However, a number of lifestyle risk factors can be modified. Evidence suggests that changes in diet, exercise and habits -- steps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease -- might lower your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and other disorders that cause dementia."

Aleem also stressed on creating a safe and supportive environment to those with Alzheimer's disease which is an important part of any treatment plan. "For someone with Alzheimer's, establishing and strengthening routine habits and minimising memory-demanding tasks can make life much easier," he said.

