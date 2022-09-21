Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Aavin to produce milk cakes for first time this Diwali

Aavin outlets in Salem, Pudukottai and Tirunelveli sell milk cakes every Diwali. This year, Madurai Aavin will join them.

Published: 21st September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Madurai Aavin) has decided to introduce 'milk cake' for the first time this Diwali in the district, and will be sold at a cost of Rs 200 for 250 grams. "The sales will start from the first week of October.

Aavin outlets in Salem, Pudukottai and Tirunelveli sell milk cakes every Diwali. This year, Madurai Aavin will join them. We are planning to produce 10 tonnes of cakes, out of which 5 tonnes will be sold to other district outlets," said TRD Shanthi, General Manager of Madurai Aavin.

The outlet is planning to double the profit this year, and have set a sales target up to Rs 10 crore and are planning to sell 68 tonnes of sweets. "Madurai Aavin's sales went up to Rs 5 crores last year through products like ghee, sweets and snacks. 28 tonnes of sweets were sold last Diwali season.

This time, we will have Tirunelveli halwa, carrot halwa, ghee badusha, nuts halwa, stuffed moti pak, kaju katli, kaju pista roll, aavin mixture, theni savouries and ready made gulab jamun mix from other districts such as Chennai. Peda and mysore pak, which has an all-time high sale in Madurai, will also be available," she added.

