Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributes welfare schemes worth Rs 44 lakh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 44.05 lakh to 68 beneficiaries across Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. He also chaired a zonal-level review meeting at the Vellore Collectorate.



Under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Corporation (TAHDCO), two autos, two tractors, one load vehicle, and one passenger vehicle were distributed to the beneficiaries from the three districts, except Tiruvannamalai, said official sources. The Minister distributed free land pattas to 10 beneficiaries of Vellore at the cost of Rs 5 lakh (each patta for Rs 50,000), and to 15 beneficiaries from Ranipet worth Rs 26.01 lakh (each for Rs 1.73 lakh), and to 10 beneficiaries from Tirupattur, and five beneficiaries from Tiruvannamalai, with each receiving Rs 35,000 worth benefits, the official sources added.

Around 10 beneficiaries received free sewing machines, each at a cost of Rs 5,546, official sources said. Welfare assistance also went to victims of domestic violence (16 beneficiaries) and the Minister distributed compensation Rs 10.68 lakh for the financial year 2022-23.

Speaking at the meeting, Selvaraj said government jobs that are lying vacant should be filled on compassionate grounds, so that families that lost their earning members employed as government servants would not have to suffer financially. Department schemes should be implemented in consultation with the Central, State, and local body representatives, he added.

Later, the Minister gave identity cards to sanitary workers. Certificates were presented to a teacher who won the Dr Radhakrishnan Award, a girl who bagged accolades in weightlifting, and to students who completed industrial training, official sources said.

The department's Additional Principal Secretary Tenkasi S Jawahar, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, MLAs, and other officials were present.

VELLORE: Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 44.05 lakh to 68 beneficiaries across Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. He also chaired a zonal-level review meeting at the Vellore Collectorate. Under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Corporation (TAHDCO), two autos, two tractors, one load vehicle, and one passenger vehicle were distributed to the beneficiaries from the three districts, except Tiruvannamalai, said official sources. The Minister distributed free land pattas to 10 beneficiaries of Vellore at the cost of Rs 5 lakh (each patta for Rs 50,000), and to 15 beneficiaries from Ranipet worth Rs 26.01 lakh (each for Rs 1.73 lakh), and to 10 beneficiaries from Tirupattur, and five beneficiaries from Tiruvannamalai, with each receiving Rs 35,000 worth benefits, the official sources added. Around 10 beneficiaries received free sewing machines, each at a cost of Rs 5,546, official sources said. Welfare assistance also went to victims of domestic violence (16 beneficiaries) and the Minister distributed compensation Rs 10.68 lakh for the financial year 2022-23. Speaking at the meeting, Selvaraj said government jobs that are lying vacant should be filled on compassionate grounds, so that families that lost their earning members employed as government servants would not have to suffer financially. Department schemes should be implemented in consultation with the Central, State, and local body representatives, he added. Later, the Minister gave identity cards to sanitary workers. Certificates were presented to a teacher who won the Dr Radhakrishnan Award, a girl who bagged accolades in weightlifting, and to students who completed industrial training, official sources said. The department's Additional Principal Secretary Tenkasi S Jawahar, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, MLAs, and other officials were present.