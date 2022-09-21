Home States Tamil Nadu

Monthly pension: Relief for visually impaired in TN

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan on Monday gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by C Govindakrishnan,

Braille, Blind reading

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has told Tamil Nadu government to treat those visually impaired persons ineligible for employment due to sickness, infirmity, and old age on a par with the other disabled people while granting monthly pension.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan on Monday gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by C Govindakrishnan, founder-trustee of Nethrodaya, seeking a direction to the secretary of social welfare department of Tamil Nadu, to hand over the administration of pension scheme for the disabled to the department for the welfare of differently abled persons and direct them to enhance the maintenance allowance to visually challenged beneficiaries from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a month on a par with other disabled beneficiaries. 

