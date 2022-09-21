Puducherry: Cancer patients flag lack of essential medicines at JIPMER

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: While the Regional Cancer Centre at JIPMER caters to around 4,000 to 5,000 people a day, the hospital pharmacy lacks a decent waiting room, and internal stock of essential drugs to prescribe to patients free of charge, flag patients and MLAS.

In most cases, patients are handed a prescription to purchase their medicines from pharmacies, and have to shell out huge amounts from their pockets. This has been the scenario for over six months, said V Chandrasekhar, a cancer patient at the institute. "Even basic drugs like Tramadol (a pain reliever) and gabapentin to prevent seizures for certain conditions in the nervous system are not available in the hospital pharmacy, '' said Chandrasekhar, adding that his most recent visit left him with a prescription to purchase his necessary medication from outside.

While Chandrasekhar is fortunate to have the means to purchase medication, several patients from economically-backward families are unable to do so. They are caught between a rock and a hard place, as drugs for cancer are expensive, and if they do not take their medication, the pain is unbearable

Meanwhile, cancer patients often face rejection from the community and sometimes, their family as they cannot work to sustain themselves. Certain treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery are covered under insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the Tamil Nadu Government’s Insurance scheme for the poor. However, those who are just over the poverty line do not receive benefits from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Several MLAs have raised this issue in the recently-concluded Budget session of the Legislative Assembly. The provision of free drugs by the RCC would help and even be a decisive factor in the patients' continued perseverance in fighting the disease, they contended.

Lack of infra

The cancer centre treats patients not only from Puducherry, but also a good number from other Southern states, Bengal and Odisha. However, despite the large number of patients, the facility lacks an adequate waiting room. Most patients and attendants can be seen sitting under the trees in front of the RCC, waiting for their turn at the OPDs. Already suffering from a lethal disease, patients demand a decent waiting hall with amenities like lights, fan, drinking water, and restrooms.

While there is no doubt about the quality of services offered by JIPMER to patients, the addressing of the issue of drugs and the waiting area would go a long way for patients in fighting cancer, said Chandrasekhar urging the Lt Governor and Union Health Minister in this regard.

