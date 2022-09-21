Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Pudukkottai fishermen

A total of eight fishermen who put out to sea from Jegathapattinam in the district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night for alleged poaching.

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A total of eight fishermen who put out to sea from Jegathapattinam in the district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night for alleged poaching.

According to sources, the fishermen were fishing 23 nautical miles off Jegathapattinam fish landing centre on Monday night when they were caught. A release by the Sri Lankan Navy said the eight were held for allegedly fishing in foreign waters.  Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department Assistant Director (Pudukkottai) Chinnakuppan said the arrest of the eight has been intimated to the Tamil Nadu government.

Karu Ramanathan, a fishermen activist from Jegathapattinam, said they have requested authorities’ intervention but needed a permanent solution in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make efforts to release the fishermen. “Apart from them, 95 fishing boats and 11 fishermen are still under the Sri Lankan government’s custody. While expressing my gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry in securing the release of 12 TN fishermen already, I request you to take steps for the release of the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats at the earliest,” the CM said.

12 Lankan Tamils reach TN shores seeking refuge
Rameswaram: As many as 12 Sri Lankan Tamils, including two families, arrived in Dhanushkodi seeking refuge on Tuesday. The two families were rescued from the 4th Sandbar near Dhanushkodi by the Coast Guard and handed over to the marine police for inquiry. Marine department officials said the Sri Lankan Tamils were found to be from Jaffna and Batticaloa regions. 

