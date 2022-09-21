Tiruchy Corp mulls online sales of manure from its micro-compost centres

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has drawn up a plan to sell the compost produced from its micro-compost centres under a specific brand through online platforms. "At present, we are planning to call the compost 'Try Manure.' We thought about using 'Try' as it would indicate Tiruchy.

Things are currently in the initial stage. We are holding talks with marketing professionals and other experts to sell it online through our website and other platforms," an official said. At present, the corporation has 38 micro-compost centres.

On an average, these centres generate about 600 tonnes of compost a month from the waste collected from residents. "Currently, we are charging only Rs 1 for 1 kg of compost. Some of the residents and farmers are buying it from various micro-compost centres. We have also used it in our gardens. Some educational institutions have also bought the compost from us," an official said.

Officials hope the corporation would be able to generate good revenue if it sells compost online. "We are charging only a nominal fee for the compost. If we get more customers online, it would ensure additional income for the corporation," officials said. Residents suggest that the corporation also consider encouraging the establishment of a compost system in more houses.

"In 2018 and 2019, the corporation had conducted various exhibitions and competitions for encouraging the establishment of home compost and rainwater harvesting systems. But, nowadays, the civic body does not conduct such activities. If residents establish a compost system and give the manure to the corporation, the civic body can also use it for sale.

Such a system would also stop littering on roads. Therefore, the corporation should consider participation of residents, institutions and commercial establishments like hotels in the initiative," said Gayathri M, a resident of Srirangam. When enquired, officials said they would consider the suggestion.

