35 years later, 4,500 SC persons receive e-pattas in Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: In a massive effort to resolve a 35 year-long patta struggle for members of the scheduled caste communities in Kallakurichi, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath issued e-pattas to 4,500 members recently. He further ordered 1,800 community certificates be issued to ST persons including those from malayaali, irular and aadhiyan groups, official sources said.

Sources, said after a G.O. that asked for details of patta of adi-dravidar and tribal communities in all districts, Jadavath inspected the data in Kallakurichi, He identified about 4,500 adi-dravidar families that had been issued free houses 35 years ago but pattas were never issued until now. After verifying their identities and proof of scheme, he ordered e-pattas to be issued. Officials sources stated 500 more patta would be added in the coming days after inspection.

Jadavath said, "People from marginalised communities come to the Collectorate often for grievances like the patta issue and community certificates. If that can be addressed, there is more room to address other issues for the welfare of people."

KALLAKURICHI: In a massive effort to resolve a 35 year-long patta struggle for members of the scheduled caste communities in Kallakurichi, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath issued e-pattas to 4,500 members recently. He further ordered 1,800 community certificates be issued to ST persons including those from malayaali, irular and aadhiyan groups, official sources said. Sources, said after a G.O. that asked for details of patta of adi-dravidar and tribal communities in all districts, Jadavath inspected the data in Kallakurichi, He identified about 4,500 adi-dravidar families that had been issued free houses 35 years ago but pattas were never issued until now. After verifying their identities and proof of scheme, he ordered e-pattas to be issued. Officials sources stated 500 more patta would be added in the coming days after inspection. Jadavath said, "People from marginalised communities come to the Collectorate often for grievances like the patta issue and community certificates. If that can be addressed, there is more room to address other issues for the welfare of people."