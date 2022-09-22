Home States Tamil Nadu

Court bars Panjakulam case accused from entering village

A special court in Tirunelveli on Wednesday barred the five accused in the Panjakulam case from entering the village for six months.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A special court in Tirunelveli on Wednesday barred the five accused in the Panjakulam case from entering the village for six months. The Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg recently initiated the process to invoke the externment provisions of The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST Act) against the accused persons who were arrested for denying snacks to school children of SC community.

Hearing the case, the special court judge V Padmanabhan barred five accused from entering the village for six months. Earlier, police had arrested three-- Maheswaran, Ramachandran alias Moorthy, and Kumar-- out of five persons for refusing to sell snacks to school children from the SC community. Police are on the look-out for the other two Sutha and Murugan.

