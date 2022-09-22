Indians stuck in Myanmar: Stalin seeks PM Modi’s intervention

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue and repatriate the 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils, kept in captivity in Myanmar.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister sought his urgent intervention in this regard. Stalin said these 300 Indians went to Thailand via private recruitment agencies for IT-related jobs. They were then forcibly taken to Myanmar to carry out illegal online jobs.

“Further, reports are being received that their employers physically assault them ... The State government is in touch with 17 such Tamils who are desperately seeking the government’s support,” the Chief Minister said.

A few hours later, responding to requests from various quarters, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted: “Spoke to our Ambassador Vinay Kumar regarding Indians held in Myanmar. The ambassador apprised me of the developments and informed me that all efforts were (under way) to release the Indians as soon as possible. The mission is closely following up on the matter.”

On Tuesday, the Indian Mission in Myanmar said: “Despite security challenges and other legal and logistical difficulties, we have rescued more than 30 Indians so far and are making all possible efforts to secure the release of other Indians who have fallen prey to criminal groups.”

