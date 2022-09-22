Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice Duraiswamy retires, Raja new ACJ

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of the Madras High Court Justice M Duraiswamy retired from service on superannuation on Wednesday.

Justice M Duraiswamy (right) superannuated on Wednesday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of the Madras High Court Justice M Duraiswamy retired from service on superannuation on Wednesday. He was honoured at a farewell function held on the premises of the high court. Addressing the event, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram heaped praise on him saying that he had discharged his duties as a judge with ‘utmost sincerity’ and ‘legal clarity’.

Pointing out that Justice Duraiswamy, who was appointed as a judge of the high court in 2009, had disposed of 46,313 cases during his 13 years of tenure at the bench, the AG said his judgments were based on “equality, fairness and equity”.

He also complimented the judge for his ‘yeomen service’ rendered to the judiciary showing patience during proceedings, besides recalling the important verdicts.

