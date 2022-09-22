Home States Tamil Nadu

Notable antiquities unearthed in Keezhadi

State Archeology Department Director Dr R Sivanandam on Thursday said notable antiquities were unearthed at Keezhadi excavation site.

silver coin discovery

A silver punch-marked coin was discovered at Keezhadi . (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

A fine specimen of a gamesman made out of ivory was found in the quadrant at a depth of 203 cm. It is cylindrical in shape with slightly concave lateral sides. The top portion is bulged and has a convex protrusion similar to a doom. The base portion of the gamesman is flat.

The object is finely furnished and has a smooth texture on its surface. It has a height of 2.5 cm while the top diameter measures 2 cm. The base diameter is at a length of 2.1 cm. The other findings include a fine specimen of rusted knife made out of iron at a depth of 209 cm, a fine specimen of a weathered antimony rod at depth of 215 cm, which has a bent on one side.  A fine specimen of pendant was also found at the quadrant.

