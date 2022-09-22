Puducherry's low NEET pass percentage reflects on education system: Ex-MP Ramadass

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Only 52.6% of students in Puducherry cleared the NEET examination, which is 3.75 less than the national average of 56.3%, pointed out former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass. This is contrary to the claims of Chief Minister N Rangasamy that his government has a robust school education system, added the former MP and educationist in a statement.

"Of the 5,511 students who appeared for the test, only 2,899 qualified. Among the 28 States and nine Union Territories, Puducherry attained the low rank of 23 and sixth among the UTs. Andaman and Nicobar (54.3%) and Dadra Nagarhaveli (53.4%) outwitted Puducherry," said Ramadass. Further, the pass percentage declined by 0.19% (from 52.79 to 52.6%) this year compared to 2021. At the National level this year, four toppers secured 715 (out of 720). But Puducherry's corresponding mark is 40 marks lesser at 675. The first rank in Puducherry secured the 1249th place at the National level.

According to Ramadass, available evidence indicates that the UT's private schools contributed substantially to this pass percentage; only a microscopic minority of government school students cleared the exam and with poor marks. "The quality of education in government schools -- which accommodates students from vulnerable sections -- leaves much to be desired. The low quality dashes the dreams of becoming a doctor or other professionals." he said.

Drawing a parallel with the National Talent Examination (NTE) 2020-21, he said, only 22 Puducherry students were selected by the Centre and none were from government school, depicting low quality education."Instead of concentrating on quantitative expansion of education, the government must initiate efforts to improve in school education by mobilising all inputs of quality. They must allocate huge outlays to infrastructure. No purpose will be served by spending `800 crore on school education without a focus on worthy education," said the educationist.

Special measures should be taken to improve the performance of government school kids in the NEET. Top coaching centres have classes for two continuous years from Class 11 by highly-qualified experts. Ramadass listed measures to increase the pass percentage: Reservation of 10% of medical seats for government school students who cleared NEET, incentives and scholarships to those who secured over 500 marks in NEET, posting dedicated senior teachers to Class 11, and incentivising best-performing staff with awards, implementing the Right to Education Act.

